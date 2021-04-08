High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: April 8, 2021

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the Coaches Corner, Charlie Clifford is joined by the man leading a track program with a proud history, Pat Mallory of Lawrence North.

Plus, we catch up with the defending class 4A baseball state champion Hamilton Southeastern Royals as they get a new season underway.

And they are ranked #2 in the state and 13th nationally. Hear from the Roncalli boys volleyball team.

Also, he’s making waves nationally and is only a sophomore. Zionsville swimmer Will Modglin is our Athlete of the Week.

All that and more can be seen in the video above!

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Carmel Arts Council brings back ‘Art in the Garden’ event

News /

Burmese Hoosiers eligible for asylum amid Myanmar military coup

Multicultural News /

Fully vaccinated people can still get COVID-19; here’s why

Medical /

Johnson & Johnson vaccine problems hamper shots for US military overseas

Vaccine Central /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.