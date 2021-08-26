High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: August 26, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

As we begin the new season of high school sports, Charlie Clifford is joined for an in-studio conversation with IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig.

Plus, we take a look back at a thrilling week one of the football season.

Also, see highlights of the state’s top ranked boys soccer team, Noblesville, as the Millers open Hoosier Crossroads Conference action with a match against Avon.

And, he’s just 16 years old, but going head to head with some of the biggest names in motorsports. We introduce you to Franklin’s Emerson Axsom as our Athlete of the Week.

Our play of the week comes courtesy of Pendleton Heights. Don’t miss it. All that and more can be seen in the video above!