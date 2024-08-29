The Zone Extra: August 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a busy week in central Indiana high school sports, and WISH-TV has it all covered. Watch ‘The Zone Extra’ in the video attached above.

In the Coaches Corner, News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff is joined by Carmel boys soccer coach Shane Schmidt. Carmel is ranked number one in the 3A ISCA High School Boys Soccer Poll after starting the season 2-0.

The athlete of the week is Roncalli girls volleyball’s Logan Bell. Bell has helped Roncalli start 3-0. Bell is committed to play both indoor and beach volleyball at Oregon.

Plus, check out the play of the week courtesy of Pike football.