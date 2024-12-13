The Zone Extra | Dec. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is all wrapped up, but now basketball season is underway.

This week on “The Zone Extra,” we highlight Decatur Central football and their first state championship victory on the coaches corner.

The athlete of the week is Zionsville boys basketball’s Maguire Mitchell.

Plus, the play of the week features University High School’s Blake Gray. Gray made a three-point buzzer-beater to defeat Greenwood Christian.

All of that and more from central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

