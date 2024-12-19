35°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
35° Indianapolis

The Zone Extra | Dec. 19, 2024

The Zone Extra: December 19, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is all wrapped up, but now basketball season is underway.

This week on “The Zone Extra,” we highlight New Palestine football and their fourth state championship since 2014 on the coaches corner.

Also on The Zone Extra, Brebeuf Jesuit quarterback Maverick Geske officially signs to commit to Indiana University.

Plus, hear from IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig on this week’s edition of Ask The Commissioner.

All of that and more from central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Wolves to take center stage...
Pet Pals TV /
Angela Berry-White named IU Indy...
High School - The Zone /
Indiana Crimes Gun Task Force...
Crime Watch 8 /
Delphi defense team wants 2...
I-Team 8 /
Colts recognize Westfield High School football player
High School - The Zone /
Survey reveals Latino adults face...
Multicultural News /
Park renovations, blight reduction top...
Political News /
Columbus man arrested for distributing...
Crime Watch 8 /