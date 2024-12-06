The Zone Extra | Dec. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school season is all wrapped up, but now basketball season is underway.

This week on “The Zone Extra,” we highlight Brownsburg football and their first state championship victory since 1985 on the coaches corner.

The athlete of the week is Hamilton Southeastern girls basketball’s Kennedy Holman.

Plus, the play of the week features Decatur Central football’s Fa’rel Carter and hear from IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig on this week’s ask the commisioner.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

