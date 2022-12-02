High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: December 1, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, for the third time in four years his Trojans are state champions. Bishop Chatard head football coach Rob Doyle joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week ran for over 2,000 yards this season and helped lead Center to a third consecutive state championship. We will introduce you to senior running back Micah Coyle.

And we go on campus at the University of South Florida to catch up with former Pike basketball standout and Indiana all-star Ryan Conwell as he plays his freshman season with the Bulls.