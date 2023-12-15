The Zone Extra: December 14, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a week filled with great high school sports action, and WISH-TV brings you more coverage with “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Angela Moryan is joined by Fishers boys basketball head coach Garrett Winegar. The Tigers are currently unbeaten on the season and ranked #1 in the state.

Plus, the athlete of the week feature spotlights Brownsburg junior wrestler Jake Hockaday, who is already a two-time state champion and committed to the University of Oklahoma.

Also, Greenfield-Central High School provides our top play of the week.