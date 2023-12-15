Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: December 14, 2023

The Zone Extra: December 14, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a week filled with great high school sports action, and WISH-TV brings you more coverage with “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Angela Moryan is joined by Fishers boys basketball head coach Garrett Winegar. The Tigers are currently unbeaten on the season and ranked #1 in the state.

Plus, the athlete of the week feature spotlights Brownsburg junior wrestler Jake Hockaday, who is already a two-time state champion and committed to the University of Oklahoma.

Also, Greenfield-Central High School provides our top play of the week.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Athlete of the Week: Brownsburg’s...
High School - The Zone /
Daughter of former Pacers star...
Sports /
Friends, Pacers family offer thoughts...
Indiana Pacers /
Indiana Pacers legend, Washington HS...
Indiana Pacers /
Bucks, Pacers scuffle over game...
Indiana Pacers /
Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points...
Indiana Pacers /
NBA indefinitely suspends Warriors star...
Sports /
Cignetti hoping for smooth transition...
Sports /