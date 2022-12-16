High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: December 15, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s a familiar face at Lawrence North in a new role this season. Wildcats boys basketball head coach Chris Giffin joins Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week was just honored with the wide receiver position Mr. Football award. We will introduce you to Warren Central senior Joe Walker.

And we go on campus at the University of Missouri to catch up with former Cathedral wrestling star and three-time state champion Zeke Seltzer.