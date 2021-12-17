High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: December 16, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Olivia Ray is joined in the coaches corner by the man who led Lutheran to its first ever football title, Dave Pasch along with his senior son Jake, who caught two touchdowns in the championship game.

Plus our athlete of the week is the top ranked heavyweight wrestler in the state and one of the best in the country. Meet Brownsburg junior Leighton Jones.

And we catch up with the North Central girls basketball team after the Panthers claimed a second consecutive Marion County Tournament.

Also, don’t miss the latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be seen in the video above!