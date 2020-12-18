The Zone Extra: December 17, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we are bringing you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio by Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network as we review the fall season and look ahead to the winter calendar.

Plus, Olivia Ray introduces you to our athlete of the week, girls basketball star Jayla Smith from Lawrence North High School.

Also, we hear from new Franklin Central football coach Jayson West as he prepares to lead the Flashes after eight seasons at Warren Central.

And Charlie Clifford has the top five Zone Extra plays of the season so far. All that and more can be seen in the video above!