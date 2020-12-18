High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: December 17, 2020

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we are bringing you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio by Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network as we review the fall season and look ahead to the winter calendar.

Plus, Olivia Ray introduces you to our athlete of the week, girls basketball star Jayla Smith from Lawrence North High School.

Also, we hear from new Franklin Central football coach Jayson West as he prepares to lead the Flashes after eight seasons at Warren Central.

And Charlie Clifford has the top five Zone Extra plays of the season so far. All that and more can be seen in the video above!

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

States told by federal government they will receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses next week, sparking confusion

Coronavirus /

BBQ restaurant sues Gov. Holcomb, county health department over mask mandate

Indiana News /

344 kidnapped Nigerian boys freed, says state official

International /

Supreme Court denies request to block COVID restrictions at Kentucky schools

Politics /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.