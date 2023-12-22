The Zone Extra: December 21, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s another week full of great high school sports action across central Indiana and WISH-TV brings you more coverage with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Lawrence Central girls basketball head coach Jannon Lamplay joins the show for a conversation. Her Bears are currently 13-1 and ranked #1 in the state. Earlier this month, the program also won its first-ever Marion County Tournament title.

The athlete of the week feature spotlights Center Grove senior wrestler Wyatt Krejsa, who is a future Purdue Boilermaker and currently ranked #1 in the state at 150 pounds.

Plus, the on campus segment spotlights former Roncalli volleyball star and current Texas Longhorn Emma Halter after she won her second-straight collegiate national title.