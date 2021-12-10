High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: December 9, 2021

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner by Arsenal Tech boys basketball coach Damon Turner, who has his Titans ranked 7th in the state.

And at 26 points per game, she currently leads the state in scoring. Bethesda Christian sophomore point guard Kenzie Fulks is our athlete of the week.

Plus our play of the week is for a great cause and comes from Marion High School.

Also, don’t miss the latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be seen in the video above!

