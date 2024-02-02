The Zone Extra: February 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you the most high school sports coverage each week with “The Zone Extra.”

For the second-straight year, his Tigers are city tournament champions. Crispus Attucks boys basketball head coach Chris Hawkins joins sports director Anthony Calhoun in the coaches corner for a conversation about the team’s season so far and what they hope to accomplish as the state tournament draws near.

Plus, last week he set a school single-game record with 51 points, including the game-winner at the buzzer in overtime. Greenfield-Central junior guard Braylon Mullins is the featured athlete of the week.

Also, last weekend was a special one at North Central as the Panthers celebrated the 25th anniversary of the school’s first-ever boys basketball state championship. Hear from players and coaches about what made the reunion so special.

And the on campus feature spotlights Seton Hall senior and former Lawrence Central standout Dre Davis.