The Zone Extra: February 10, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, complete coverage of the sectional round of the girls basketball tournament as well as the latest on the wrestling and girls swimming postseason action.

In the coaches corner, Charlie Clifford is joined by the man leading the 2nd-ranked girls basketball team in the state, Franklin’s Josh Sabol as the Grizzly Cubs prepare for regionals.

Plus, they’re brothers who will both be wrestling for Bishop Chatard in the New Castle semi-state. Meet Eli and Sam Bustamante in our athlete of the week feature.

And don’t miss our play of the week courtesy of the Lawrence North Wildcats. All that and more can be seen in the video above!