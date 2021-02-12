The Zone Extra: February 11, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in our Coach’s Corner by Cathedral boys basketball coach Jason Delaney, whose Irish won the City Tournament last month and are one of the area’s top teams.

Plus, before she heads to Arizona State next season, our Athlete of the Week is looking to lead top-ranked North Central to its first girls basketball title in a decade. Olivia Ray introduces you to Meg Newman.

Also, we have you covered with the latest on the state tournaments in wrestling, girls swimming and girls basketball.

And our play of the week comes courtesy of the Pendleton Heights Arabians. All that and more can be seen in the video above!