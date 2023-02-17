High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: February 16, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s in his second season coaching his alma mater. North Central boys basketball coach Kevin Gant joins Anthony Calhoun in the coaches corner for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is one of the best wrestlers in the state and seeking another state title. Meet Warren Central junior Kyrel Leavell

And we go on campus at the University of Michigan to catch up with former Zionsville swimming star Devon Kitchel as she enjoys her freshman season with the Wolverines.

