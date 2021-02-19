The Zone Extra: February 18, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – "The Zone Extra."

On this week’s show, we take a closer look at the girls swimming state finals, as well as the postseason action in wrestling and girls basketball.

In our Coach’s Corner, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined by Plainfield boys basketball coach Andy Weaver, whose Quakers have won 16 consecutive games and are currently ranked 5th in the state.

Plus, no girls high school player in state history has more rebounds than Izzy Reed. Charlie Clifford has the Greenwood Christian senior’s story in our Athlete of the Week feature.

Also, we remember a hall of famer and the state’s all-time coaching wins leader in softball, Center Grove’s Russ Milligan, who passed away last week.

And our play of the week comes courtesy of the Cathedral Irish. All that and more can be seen in the video above!