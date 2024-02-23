The Zone Extra: February 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you even more high school sports coverage each week on “The Zone Extra.” This week on the show, complete coverage of state tournaments in girls basketball, boys swimming and boys wrestling.

Last week, Brownsburg won the IHSAA team wrestling state championship. Head coach Darrick Snyder along with sophomore Revin Dickman and junior Jake Hockaday join Sports 8’s Angela Moryan in the coaches corner for a conversation. Dickman won the individual state title at 113 pounds to become a two-time individual champion. Hockaday won a third-straight individual title, claiming the 132 pound championship this season.

As the boys basketball state tournament prepares to tip off, Brebeuf has high hopes for the postseason in class 3A. Braves senior Evan Haywood is the featured athlete of the week.

And the on campus feature spotlights former New Castle basketball standout and current Purdue Boilermaker Mason Gillis.