The Zone Extra: February 8, 2024

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more high school sports coverage each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff is joined by Noblesville girls basketball coach Donna Buckley after her Millers won a third sectional title in the past four seasons.

Plus our athlete of the week is a senior who has won over 100 matches in his career at Warren Central and is chasing a state title this season. Meet Warriors wrestler AJ Cashman.

Also, the on campus feature spotlights former Indiana All-Star and Danville high school girls basketball standout Ella Collier after she became the all-time leading scorer at Marian University.

