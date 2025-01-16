The Zone Extra | Jan. 16, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “The Zone Extra,” we highlight Ben Davis girls basketball and their head coach, Stan Benge, who picked up his 700th win this season.

The athlete of the week is Brownsburg girls basketball’s Elle McCulloch. She’s helped propel Brownsburg to a No. 7 ranking and a 14-4 record.

Plus, hear from IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig on this week’s edition of Ask The Commissioner.

The on campus athlete this week is Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn. Kaufman-Renn was the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up when he was at Silver Creek High School.

And you don’t want to miss the play of the week, a buzzer beater at Center Grove.

All of that and more from central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.