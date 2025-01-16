33°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
33° Indianapolis

The Zone Extra | Jan. 16, 2025

The Zone Extra: January 16, 2025

by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “The Zone Extra,” we highlight Ben Davis girls basketball and their head coach, Stan Benge, who picked up his 700th win this season.

The athlete of the week is Brownsburg girls basketball’s Elle McCulloch. She’s helped propel Brownsburg to a No. 7 ranking and a 14-4 record.

Plus, hear from IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig on this week’s edition of Ask The Commissioner.

The on campus athlete this week is Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn. Kaufman-Renn was the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up when he was at Silver Creek High School.

And you don’t want to miss the play of the week, a buzzer beater at Center Grove.

All of that and more from central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Zone basketball schedule for...
High School - The Zone /
Plans underway for Grand Park...
I-Team 8 /
Lawmaker calls for Indiana regulation...
I-Team 8 /
Colts lose home game in...
I-Team 8 /
Athlete of the week: Brownsburg’s...
High School - The Zone /
Indiana Gov. Braun’s DEI order...
Multicultural News /
Effort seeks volunteers to pack...
Focus on Food Stories /
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith to return...
Indiana Pacers /