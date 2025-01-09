The Zone Extra | Jan. 9, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school basketball season is in full swing in Indiana.

This week on “The Zone Extra,” we highlight Lawrence North boys basketball. The Wildcats have won eight straight games since losing their season opener and are ranked #2 in 4A. Lawrence North boys basketball head coach Chris Griffin joins the show for coaches corner.

The athlete of the week is Roncalli girls wrestling’s Claire May.

Plus, hear from IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig on this week’s edition of Ask The Commissioner.

Also, former Heritage Christian star and current Purdue guard Myles Colvin is featured on the on campus segment.

All of that and more from central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

