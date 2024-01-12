The Zone Extra: January 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV brings you even more central Indiana high school sports coverage each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff is joined by legendary Bloomington South boys basketball coach J.R. Holmes, who recently won his 900th career game, the most wins in state history.

Plus the athlete of the week feature spotlights Franklin senior Lauren Klem, who shines for the Grizzly Cubs in basketball, cross country and track. Last month Klem committed to run collegiately at Xavier.

Also, we have a recap of both championship games in the Hendricks County basketball tournaments.

And the on campus feature spotlights former Lawrence North basketball standout and current Indiana University sophomore C.J. Gunn.