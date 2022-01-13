High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: January 13, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation with the man who has Bishop Chatard boys basketball off to the best start in program history, Ken Roseman

Plus our athlete of the week is not only one of the best high school swimmers in the state, but she is also shining on the national stage. We’ll introduce you to Zionsville senior Devon Kitchel.

And we catch up with the Fishers swim team after the Tigers swept the boys and girls Hoosier Crossroads Conference championships!

Also, don’t miss the latest edition of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be seen in the video above!