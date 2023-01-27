High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: January 26, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his Giants are unbeaten and the top-ranked team in the state. Ben Davis boys basketball coach Don Carlisle joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a big reason Brownsburg girls basketball has won seven of their past eight games. Meet sophomore center Avery Gordon.

Also, it was one of the wildest finishes to a high school basketball game you’ll see. Angela Moryan has the story of Park Tudor’s incredible buzzer-beating win.

And we go on campus at Ball State to catch up with former Ben Davis basketball player and Indiana all-star Jalen Windham during his junior season with the Cardinals.