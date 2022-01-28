High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: January 27, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, before sectional action begins, Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation with the man leading the Hamilton Southeastern swimming program, Christian Hanselmann.

Plus, she’s one of the best wrestlers in the state and won a state championship earlier this month. Center Grove senior Anna Krejsa is our athlete of the week.

And how are sectional locations selected for IHSAA tournament events? We find out in the latest edition of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig.

Also, don’t miss our play of the week courtesy of the Marion Giants. All that and more can be seen in the video above!