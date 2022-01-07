High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: January 6, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, Anthony Calhoun is joined in the coaches corner for a conversation with the woman leading the 2nd ranked girls basketball team in the state, Noblesville’s Donna Buckley.

Plus our athlete of the week is one of the key reasons the Pike boys basketball team has started the season 6-1. We’ll introduce you to Red Devil senior Ryan Conwell.

And we catch up with the Westfield boys basketball team after the Rocks won the Hall of Fame Classic Tournament over the holidays in New Castle.

Also, don’t miss our play of the week courtesy of the Plainfield Quakers. All that and more can be seen in the video above!