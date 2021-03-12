High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: March 11, 2021

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the Coach’s Corner, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined Ben Davis boys basketball coach Don Carlisle who just led his Giants to a sectional championship.

Plus, for the first time in 22 years, Plainfield has a boys basketball sectional title. Olivia Ray introduces you to the Quakers’ Cael Vanderbush.

And our play of the week comes courtesy of the Brownsburg Bulldogs. All that and more can be seen in the video above!

