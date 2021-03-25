The Zone Extra: March 25, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show we have complete coverage of the semistate round of the boys basketball state tournament.

In the Coach’s Corner, as the new season begins, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined by the coach of the top-ranked softball team in class 1A, Lutheran’s Kevin Schmidt.

Plus, we go one-on-one with the newest Indiana Miss Basketball, Lawrence North’s Jayla Smith.

Also, he’s a big reason Carmel will go for a boys basketball state title next weekend. Connor Gioia is our Athlete of the Week..

And in “Ask the Commissioner,” we find out what kind of an athlete IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig was in high school. All that and more can be seen in the video above!