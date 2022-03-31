High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: March 31, 2022

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, we have complete coverage of the boys basketball state finals, including a pair of Marion County schools bringing home championships.

In the coaches corner, as the baseball season begins, Anthony Calhoun is joined by the man leading the top-ranked Fishers Tigers. Don’t miss our conversation with Matthew Cherry.

Plus, our athlete of the week is one of the best high school softball players in the country. Meet Shelbyville catcher and future Kentucky Wildcat Karissa Hamilton.

Also, you won’t want to miss our latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!

