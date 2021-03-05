The Zone Extra: March 4, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, we recap the state finals in girls basketball and boys swimming.

In the Coach’s Corner, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined Carmel boys basketball coach Ryan Osborn who hopes to lead his 2nd-ranked Greyhounds to a state title.

Plus, before he heads to Ball State for football, our Athlete of the Week looks to help Delta to a third-straight basketball sectional title. Olivia Ray introduces you to Brady Hunt.

And our play of the week comes courtesy of the Warren Central Warriors. All that and more can be seen in the video above!