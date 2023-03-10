The Zone Extra: March 9, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his teams have won the most state titles in Indiana history. Carmel swimming head coach Chris Plumb joins Andrew Chernoff for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week helped lead Noblesville to its first boys basketball state title since 2010. Meet Millers senior Luke Almodovar.

And we go on campus with current University of Iowa junior and former Lawrence North basketball star Tony Perkins.