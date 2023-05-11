Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: May 11, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s leading the top-ranked baseball team in the state. Center Grove head coach Keith Hatfield News 8’s Andrew Chernoff for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week excels in multiple track and field events at Warren Central, and earlier this week shattered a county record set by an Olympic medalist in the hurdles. Meet Warriors junior hurdler and long jumper Laila Smith.

Also, this week’s ask the commissioner segment has a Mother’s Day theme to it with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Purdue University in Indianapolis program...
Month of May /
Watch latest episode of ‘100...
Motorsports /
Colts releasing 2023 regular season...
Indianapolis Colts /
Son of NBA great Dennis...
Sports /
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty...
National News /
As legalized gambling becomes pervasive,...
National News /
Indiana Fever feeling refreshed heading...
Indiana Fever /
IMS introduces innovative tech to...
Month of May /