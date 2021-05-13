High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: May 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the Coaches Corner this week, Charlie Clifford is joined by the man leading the top-ranked boys volleyball team in the state, Carlos Capo of Fishers High School.

Plus, we catch up with one of the area’s best lacrosse programs, the Hamilton Southeastern Royals.

Also, they are the MIC champions and one of the teams to watch as tennis enters the postseason next week. Hear from the Carmel girls tennis squad.

He’s one of the country’s best sophomore baseball players. Meet Franklin Community’s Max Clark.

And has the IHSAA considered adding a shot clock in basketball? We pose that question to Paul Neidig of the IHSAA in the latest installment of “Ask the Commissioner.”

All that and more can be seen in the video above!