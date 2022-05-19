High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: May 19, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

He recently retired after 50 total years coaching, including the last 46 at Lawrence North. Legendary boys basketball coach Jack Keefer joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a special coaches corner conversation.

Plus, Carmel girls tennis begins a quest to repeat as state champions. We catch up with the Hounds.

Also, a pair of brothers from right here in central Indiana will play college basketball together in the Big East at Seton Hall. Meet Dre and Tae Davis.

And we look back on some of our favorite plays of the year on The Zone Extra. All that and more can be seen in the video above!