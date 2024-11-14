The Zone Extra | Nov. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football enters regional championship weekend and girls basketball season has started.

This week in the coaches corner, Fishers head coach Curt Funk and quarterback Caden Hill join the show for a conversation after their last second victory against HSE in the sectional championship.

Plus, Anna Caskey from Bishop Chatard is the featured athlete of the week.

Also, Olympic gold medalist and Cathedral grad Cole Hocker is the subject of the on campus segment.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.