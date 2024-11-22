33°
The Zone Extra | Nov. 21, 2024

The Zone Extra: November 21, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football enters semi-state championship weekend and the girls basketball season has started.

This week on “The Zone Extra,” we look back at an unbeaten season and state championship for Roncalli girls volleyball.

Plus, Pike girls basketball junior Marley Jeffers is the featured athlete of the week. And the on campus segment spotlights former Noblesville golfer and current Indiana Hoosier Clay Merchent.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.

