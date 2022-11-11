High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: November 10, 2022

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Hamilton Southeastern girls volleyball head coach Jason Young joins Anthony Calhoun for a conversation after his Royals won the first state title in program history.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a key reason Whiteland football is 10-1 on the season and a sectional champion. We’ll introduce you to senior running back Peyton Emberton.

And we go on campus at Purdue University to catch up with former Westfield star and Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith as he begins his freshman season with the Boilermakers.

