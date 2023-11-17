Search
The Zone Extra: November 16, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you the best central Indiana high school sports coverage each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the coaches corner, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio by Lutheran head football coach Dave Pasch for a conversation. His Saints are on a 41-game winning streak and seeking a third-consecutive state championship.

Also, the athlete of the week feature spotlights a senior at Franklin who recently signed his commitment to play college basketball next season at Eastern Kentucky. Meet Grizzly Cubs senior Micah Davis.

Plus, earlier this week, a former Heritage Christian basketball standout helped lead #2 Purdue to a victory over Xavier. We go on campus to connect with Boilermaker freshman Myles Colvin.

