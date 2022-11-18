High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: November 17, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, as Center Grove football looks for a fourth-straight trip to the state finals, Anthony Calhoun is joined by longtime Trojans coach Eric Moore for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week just set the all-time Roncalli football rushing record. We’ll introduce you to senior running back Luke Hansen.

And we go on campus at Indiana University to catch up with former Hamilton Southeastern star and Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish as she begins her first season with the Hoosiers after two years at the University of Oregon.