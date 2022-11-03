High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: November 3, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week, complete coverage of the football, soccer, cross country and volleyball state tournaments.

In the coaches corner, his Brebeuf Braves are boys soccer state champions for the second year in a row. Head coach Carlos Zavaleta joins Anthony Calhoun for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week just won her second-straight individual cross country state title. We’ll introduce you to Bishop Chatard senior Lily Cridge.

And we go on campus at Butler University to catch up with former Tindley High School star and basketball state champion Eric Hunter Jr.