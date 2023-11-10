The Zone Extra: November 9, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more central Indiana high school sports coverage each week on “The Zone Extra.”

This week, Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff is joined in the coaches corner by Hamilton Southeastern volleyball head coach Jason Young and Royals senior libero Sophie Ledbetter after the team capped off a perfect season with a state championship.

Plus, she stars in both soccer and basketball for Noblesville. Millers junior Meredith Tippner is the featured athlete of the week.

Also, after a stellar high school career at Cathedral, Tayshawn Comer is ready for his second collegiate season with the Eastern Kentucky basketball program. We go on campus to catch up with the Colonels sophomore.