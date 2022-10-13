High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: October 13, 2022

by: Brian Eckstein
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his Irish are once again one of the best teams in the state. Cathedral head football coach Bill Peebles joins Charlie Clifford for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week will play collegiately at LSU next season, but right now her sights are set on leading Brownsburg volleyball on a deep postseason run We’ll introduce you to senior libero Ella Hemmings.

And as she gears up for her sophomore season at Purdue, we go on campus to catch up with former Lawrence North basketball star and Indiana Miss Basketball Jayla Smith.

