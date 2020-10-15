High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: October 15, 2020

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we are bringing you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the Coach’s Corner, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio by Brebeuf girls soccer coach Angela Berry-White, who has turned the Braves into one of the best programs in the state.

Plus, Charlie Clifford introduces you to the newest IHSAA state champion, sophomore golfer Macy Beeson of Lapel High School

And don’t miss our play of the week courtesy of Cascade High School. All that and more can be seen in the video above!

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Restaurants, customers prepare for cold weather outdoor dining in age of COVID

National /

Indiana teens are signing up to work the polls on Election Day

Local /

Census deadline comes early after Supreme Court decision

Local /

Applications for mail-in absentee ballots arriving in some area mailboxes

I-Team 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.