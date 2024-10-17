The Zone Extra: October 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall high school sports season is in full swing across the state of Indiana and WISH-TV brings you more coverage each week in “The Zone Extra.”

This week on coaches corner, Brownsburg boys cross country coach John Latta joins the show. The Bulldogs are ranked in the top three in the state.

The Athlete of the Week this week is Center Grove’s Tyler Lane. Lane has played number one singles in all four years at Center Grove.

Plus, the on campus segment features former Ben Davis head coach Jason Simmons. Simmons is taking over as the Purdue offensive coordinator.

All of that and more from Central Indiana high school sports can be found in the video above.

For more ‘The Zone’ coverage, download the new ‘All Indiana Sports‘ app.