The Zone Extra: October 19, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra,” including complete coverage this week of multiple state tournaments.

In the coaches corner, his Irish are regional champions and one step away from a trip to the state finals. Cathedral boys soccer coach Joel Russell joins sports director Anthony Calhoun for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is a team captain who shines at multiple positions for the Shortridge football team. Meet junior Frederick Johnson.

Also, we go on campus at Butler University to catch up with former Center Grove basketball standout Ethan McComb as he prepares for year one with the Bulldogs.

