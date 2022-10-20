High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: October 20, 2022

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his North Central Panthers just won the boys tennis team state championship. Panthers head coach Lucas Waak joins Anthony Calhoun for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is only a sophomore, but leads the state in passing. We’ll introduce you to Lutheran quarterback Jackson Willis.

And we go on campus to catch up with former Avon star offensive lineman Blake Fisher as he enjoys his sophomore season at Notre Dame.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UIndy’s Toriano Clinton Jr. proves nay-sayers wrong with record-breaking year

Sports /

Zionsville school board candidate under fire for comments on Nazis

Local /

Bosma aims to improve employment rates for Hoosiers who are blind or visually impaired

Multicultural News /

Sleep consultant for major sports teams talks importance of getting quality sleep

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.