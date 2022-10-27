High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: October 27, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, her Lutheran Saints are one step away from the volleyball state finals. Head coach Kathy Anderson joins Charlie Clifford for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, our athletes of the week are Park Tudor girls soccer teammates, but also excel in other sports as well. We’ll introduce you to sophomore Paige Dill and senior Gretchen Farley

And we go on campus to catch up with former Zionsville star golfer Annabelle Pancake as she enjoys her junior season with the Clemson Tigers.