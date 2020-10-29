The Zone Extra: October 29, 2020

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we are bringing you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

This week in the Coach’s Corner, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is joined in-studio by Guerin Catholic football coach Tom Dilley, whose Golden Eagles are coming off a win over 3A #3 West Lafayette and gear up for a showdown with defending 3A champion Bishop Chatard

Plus, Charlie Clifford has the great story of Whiteland High School star running back Chase Valentine as the Warriors hope to make a deep tournament run.

We also get you ready for a great matchup in girls soccer for the class 3A title as defending champion and #1 Noblesville takes on #3 Guerin Catholic.

And don’t miss our play of the week courtesy of Lebanon High School. All that and more can be seen in the video above!