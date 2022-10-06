High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: October 6, 2022

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, her Millers are wrapping up a stellar regular season and preparing for sectionals next week. Noblesville volleyball coach Annie Poulson joins Charlie Clifford for an in-studio conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is putting up big numbers at one of the state’s smallest schools that plays football. We’ll introduce you to Traders Point Christian senior quarterback Cooper Simmons-Little.

And ahead of Hoosier Hysteria at Indiana University’s Assembly Hall, we go on campus to catch up with former Lawrence North basketball star CJ Gunn as he gets prepares for his freshman season with the Hoosiers.

